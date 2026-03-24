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Tracking fire danger & hot temps

what to expect
krdo
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Published 4:58 AM

TODAY: We're tracking warmer and drier conditions with highs possibly making it to the low 80s in Colorado Springs; mid 80s are likely for Pueblo Tuesday. Fire danger remains a concern; Fire Weather Watches are in place across much of the Pikes Peak Region - please refrain from outdoor burning. Poor air quality due to 24 Fire smoke could return by the afternoon.

TOMORROW: Temps warm even more to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Wednesday - smashing daily records! A few showers return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: A few showers are possible Thursday night. Temps cool to the 50s Friday with an increase in precipitation.

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Julia Donovan

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