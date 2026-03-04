Big Idaho Potato Truck to make a special stop at local Texas Roadhouse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is getting a unique visitor this week. A four-ton Big Idaho Potato Truck will be arriving on March 6 at the 8th Street Texas Roadhouse in Colorado Springs.

According to officials, the truck visits more than 120 cities and travels more than 22,000 miles each year, helping dozens of charities along the way.

Courtesy: The Famous Idaho Potato Tour

The truck will be in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests who sign up for the app or the VIP list will have a chance to win free food, gift cards, and swag, according to officials.

One important note: the potato is not real. Officials say that if it were, it would take more than 7,000 years to grow, two years to bake, yield 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes, and weigh 802 times more than the largest potato ever grown.

However, the replica celebrates the nutritional benefits of Idaho potatoes, according to officials.

