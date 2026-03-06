Crash on I-25, just north of Monument, closes one northbound lane
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash is causing delays on I-25 northbound between Monument and Greenland, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps show.
According to CDOT, a crash is blocking a right lane. CDOT says the crash is between Exit 163 (County Line Road) and Exit 167 (Greenland). Drivers should seek alternate routes or expect delays.
