Colorado State Patrol releases update on fatal dust storm crash involving over 30 vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has provided an update on the fatal dust storm crash that occurred on Feb. 17, at 9:58 a.m. on I-25 outside of Pueblo and involved more than 30 vehicles.

Colorado State Patrol

CSP says a preliminary report found that a 2016 Ford Escape was northbound on I-25 in the right lane when it rear-ended a 2011 GMC Sierra hauling a trailer, which was also traveling northbound at a speed of 15-20 MPH in a 75 MPH zone.

CSP believes that after these vehicles collided, the Escape rotated and stopped in the left lane facing east, while the Sierra continued northbound and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of northbound I-25.

Law enforcement believes "brown-out" conditions were a factor in this crash.

After this initial crash, CSP believes a 2004 Kenworth W900 hauling a trailer was northbound and slowed due to the conditions and the initial crash when it was sideswiped by a 2011 Ram 3500 hauling a stock trailer, which became detached.

The Ram is said to have continued northbound, traveling onto the shoulder, where it collided with the Sierra, according to CSP.

CSP says the blockage, which was created by the Escape and Kenworth the caused a series of collisions involving the following vehicles:

2025 Peterbilt hauling a trailer,

2016 Chevrolet Cruz,

2018 Dodge Ram 1500,

2002 Dodge Ram 3500,

2025 Freightliner Cascadia hauling a trailer,

2025 Freightliner M2,

2014 Ford Focus,

2016 Toyota Camry,

2022 GMC Canyon,

2022 Cheverolet Trax,

2023 Honda Pilot,

2020 Cheverolet Silverado,

2020 Freighliner Coronado 132,

2003 Toyota 4 Runner.

CSP says the following vehicles were also involved; however, the timeline of the events for these vehicles is still under investigation:

1991 Toyota Tacoma,

1994 Ford F250,

2008 Dodge Ram 1500,

2016 Chevrolet Silverado,

2016 Nissan Rogue,

2016 Subaru Outback,

2017 Ford F350,

2020 Ford F550,

2020 Peterbilt 389 hauling a trailer,

2021 Ford F150,

2023 Western Star hauling a trailer,

2024 Ford F350,

2024 GMC Sierra,

2024 Subaru Outback,

2025 Nissan Altima,

2025 Subaru Outback,

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser,

2026 Ford Ecoline,

2026 GMC Sierra.

CSP has also released the following fatal and injury details listed below:

The 64-year-old male driver and the 90-year-old male passenger of the Ford Escape were both dead on scene.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 72-year-old passenger of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead on scene.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot was pronounced dead on scene.

The 81-year-old male driver of the 2011 Ram 3500 had serious bodily injury.

The 51-year-old male driver of the 2004 Kenworth W900 had minor injury.

The 76-year-old male driver of the 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 had moderate injuries.

The 66-year-old female driver of the 2022 GMC Canyon had minor injuries.

The 76-year-old male driver of the 2022 Chevrolet Tax had serious bodily injury.

The 21-year-old passenger in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado had minor injuries.

The 11-year-old passenger in the 1994 Ford F250 had serious bodily injury.

The 62-year-old male driver of the 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 had minor injuries.

The 49-year-old male driver of the 2020 Peterbilt 389 had serious bodily injury.

The 74-year-old female driver of the 2024 Subaru Outback had serious bodily injury.

The 67-year-old female driver of the 2025 Subaru Outback had serious bodily injury.

The 45-year-old male driver of the 2026 Ford Econoline had serious bodily injury.

According to CSP, the remaining drivers and occupants of the vehicles did not have injuries. CSP says the crash remains under investigation, and they will release updates when available.

