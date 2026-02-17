At least four dead, 30 vehicles involved in I-25 crash that’s closed highway in both directions

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Interstate 25 is closed in both directions near Stem Beach, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirms that at least 30 vehicles are involved, and so far there are four confirmed fatalities.

CSP says that several semis are involved. CSP said they got the call for service just after 10 a.m.

CDOT says the closure is between Exit 91 (Stem Beach) and CO 45 (1 mile south of Pueblo) at Mile Point 92.

A CDOT spokesperson said there were poor conditions at the time of the crash, as heavy wind had kicked up dust and dirt, though an official cause of the crash will still need to be determined.

The Pueblo Fire Department says that there is a multi-vehicle accident and "multiple rescue apparatus responding to the area." The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says multiple agencies are responding.

Several KRDO13 viewers say they are stuck in traffic as first responders render aid to those involved (Photo: Jess Marquez)

First responders ask that you avoid the area. Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.