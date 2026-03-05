Bouldering community provides outlet for people struggling with addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - David Jung has been sober for 2.5 years. He says every day was a constant battle – until he found bouldering nine months ago.

Jung shares a common experience with recovering addicts. You get sober, but what next?

When Jung kicked the bottle, he said he lost his friends and his community. He still had the anxiety and depression that first pushed him toward alcoholism. Those problems didn't magically go away.

He said he was constantly "white knuckling" day after day. He said he was ready to give up and go back to the bar. That's when he found Phoenix Multisport.

Phoenix Multisport plans activities and outings for people looking to find a sober community, from yoga to weights to painting classes. Jung found his in the bouldering community.

Jung said bouldering gave him friends he could rely on and a challenge to overcome. Not only did it clear his head, but it gave him the courage to confront and attack the problems that drove him to addiction years before.

Now, Jung said he's on a mission to help others find his path. He spearheads many of the bouldering programs with Phoenix Multisport.

Every activity through Phoenix Multisport is free. It's not just for people in the recovery stage. Jung said anyone who has pushed themselves to be sober for 48 hours can come to any of the events for free.

