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Weather Video

Cooler temperatures to finish out the weekend

krdo
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Published 5:10 AM

A cold front has made its way through Southern Colorado, this will cause temperatures to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight will be cooler as well with lows in the 30s for Southern Colorado.

Cool temperatures will continue into the start of the work week, highs will be in the 70s for Southern Colorado, a couple of hometowns will be flirting with the 80s.

Fire Weather Watches for the southern portion of the I-25 corridor and portions of the High Country starting Monday afternoon until Monday evening due to dry and breezy conditions with gust up to 45mph possible.

Tuesday temperatures increase into the 80s with some hometowns near the 90 degree mark.

Wednesday highs will be in the 80s to 90s. Fire Weather will more than likely make a return.

Another cold front will make its way through Southern Colorado Thursday, temperatures will fall into the 70s to 80s. Depending on the timing we would still have to monitor for potential fire weather.

Temperatures continue to fall into the 60s to 70s Friday.

We will keep with the cooler temperatures for the start of the weekend.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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