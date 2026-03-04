Hunting dog still recovering after devastating fire at Hideaway Kennels in Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) – A dog severely burned in the fire that destroyed the Hideaway Kennels in Calhan earlier this year is showing signs of hope, but caretakers say his road to recovery remains long.

The fire broke out just past midnight on Jan. 29 and burned the bird dog training kennel to the ground, where dozens of hunting dogs were housed. One dog was killed in the fire, and another, named Pinon, suffered severe burns to his face and body.

Fortunately, employees and volunteer firefighters were able to rescue 30 dogs, and no people were hurt, the facility said. The incident prompted a local outpouring of support for both the animals and the volunteer firefighters who assisted that night.

In an update nearly a month after the devastating fire, the owner of Hideaway Kennels says Pinon has since undergone multiple surgeries to treat his injuries, and his recovery process remains ongoing.

As of Feb. 27, his caretakers report that while he continues to heal from the fourth-degree burns, Pinon will also require eye surgery.

According to the kennel, another Brittany puppy from the same kennel also ended up showing burn injuries on her back two weeks after the fire. Both are now receiving care at Bijou Animal Hospital, where staff have been closely monitoring their recovery.

Pinon’s progress has been steady. By Feb. 13, the kennel reported that he was eating on his own again after five complex surgeries and was showing encouraging signs of recovery. Earlier updates indicated that he had already undergone a major surgery to treat his burns and stabilize his lungs.

Hideaway Kennels has launched a GoFundMe to support the dogs' recoveries. The kennel says donations can also be made directly through Bijou Animal Hospital at 719-471-4457, with any extra funds going to support the clinic and its staff.

