Denture company goes out of business, leaving customer without teeth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For many people, investing in a smile is worth the cost, but for this woman, it was the beginning of her worst nightmare.

In 2023, Jenny Bristol paid over $19,000 to Renew Smiles for her dentures after getting all her teeth removed. A price worth paying for a lifetime guarantee, but now, they're not returning her calls.

So, KRDO13 went to their locations and were met by other businesses, and tried calling other locations but the line was disconnected.

Turns out the company went out of business in January, putting Bristol in a tough situation.

"To have this replaced is going to cost about $7,000, whereas this guarantee says that they can do it for $1,000, but they're not guaranteeing that they're not honoring that. What used to be a free service for me is costing anywhere from $500," says Bristol.

This type of treatment isn't cheap; in fact, Bristol says she borrowed against her home equity to pay for it.

