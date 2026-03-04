Colorado College theater department hosts free dance performance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado College theater students will perform their original dance "Of Earth and Error" this weekend at the Celeste Theater. Admission is free.
The group is called Dance6. The performers are comprised entirely of Colorado College students who partake in courses, workshops and events that culminate in their annual capstone performance.
Earth and Error opened last weekend. It's final two performance dates are this Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. It's free for the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.