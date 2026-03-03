Pueblo County commissioners say cost of Davis Mortuary investigation now sits at $762,000

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Pueblo County Commissioner Miles Lucero announced the Davis Mortuary investigation has, so far, cost taxpayers $762,000.

The information came as commissioners voted once again to extend the emergency declaration surrounding the infamous funeral home.

The business was at the center of nationwide controversy after Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) inspectors alleged that they found decaying bodies in a private room of the funeral home.

To read all of our reporting on the case, click here.

According to Commissioner Lucero, the state agreed to pay a maximum of $300,000 to help with the case; he says the county has since reached out to see if the state will raise this cap, and is waiting to hear back.

For now, Pueblo County is stuck with a $462,000 bill. Commissioner Lucero said a significant amount came from roughly 25 DNA tests at $10,000 each as officials worked to identify the bodies reportedly found inside the funeral home.

As of publication, no criminal charges have been filed against mortuary owners Brian and Chris Cotter. District Attorney Kala Beauvais previously said she would not bring forward any charges until the investigation is complete.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.