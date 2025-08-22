Gov. Polis declares disaster emergency to support efforts in Pueblo’s Davis Mortuary case

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency to support response efforts in the fallout of the Davis Mortuary case in Pueblo, according to a press release.

"The declaration also encourages Pueblo County to seek and other counties to provide support for the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office operations and the ongoing mitigation and investigation of Davis Mortuary," read the press release.

This week, investigators descended on Davis Mortuary following what was supposed to be a routine inspection. The mortuary is owned by Brian Cotter, who is also the Pueblo County Coroner.

According to Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) documents, inspectors noted a foul smell inside the mortuary. Later, they say they found a door hidden by a cardboard display. When they went to move the display, Cotter reportedly asked them not to go inside. Inspectors didn't listen to his request, instead finding bodies in various states of decay, according to documents.

Cotter reportedly told investigators that some of the bodies had been in the room for roughly 15 years.

On Friday, Governor Jared Polis called for Cotter's resignation as county coroner.

“I’m sickened for the families of the loved ones who are impacted by this unacceptable misconduct. It is clear public trust has been lost and Mr. Cotter must resign as the Pueblo County Coroner immediately. He should be investigated and if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one should ever have to wonder if their loved one is being taken care of with dignity and respect after they’ve passed, and Mr. Cotter must be held to account for his actions,” said Governor Jared Polis in a release.

