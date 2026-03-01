Scam call puts mother in the hospital, recovering from open-heart surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scam calls are becoming more and more common, but a Colorado Springs mother almost lost her life when the scammer targeted her child.

On February 18, Rosa Henry was at work when she got a phone call from an unknown number.

It was her daughter's voice, and she was crying, saying that she had been in a car accident.

Then a man came on the phone, making demands of Henry, saying that if she didn't listen, her daughter would suffer for it.

"He got so mad and he proceeded to rape my daughter. He was saying that he was my daughter was going to be raped. And she's screaming in the background, crying for her life," says Rosa Henry.

Those threats were proven to be faked because her daughter was okay, but Henry left work after the call and made her way back home to her husband when she collapsed.

She was rushed to the hospital and in moments, her husband was informed she needed open-heart surgery.

The phone call spiked her blood pressure so high that it tore her aorta in her heart.

Now, the family is spreading awareness so other families don't fall victim to these calls.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.