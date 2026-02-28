Skip to Content
Pine Creek hockey to state finals, D11 falls in other semifinal

Published 10:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We were two games away from an all-local matchup at Ed Robson Arena for the boys 4A hockey state finals. It wasn't to be, but Pine Creek will get its shot to win it all at Colorado College.

After falling behind 1-0 to the Colorado Academy, Pine Creek tied it up in the second period. Goalie John Thien locked Colorado Academy down from there on out, and Pine Creek scored late to punch its ticket with a 2-1 victory.

The D11 Bookworms had the upset of the tournament in the quarterfinals over the top-seeded Battle Mountain. The team could not finish off its storybook ending, losing to Steamboat Springs Saturday 4-1, putting an end to an impressive season.

Pine Creek plays Steamboat Springs for the 4A title on Monday.

