Man sentenced after killing two women with his car last year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Originally, Carlos Miranda was facing two counts of Vehicular Homicide for his role in the deaths of Carolyn Marie Granger, 55, and Kayla Marie Medina, 36.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘All we are left is with memories,’: Family mourns after suspected DUI crash kills two women

But the sentence handed down by a Pueblo judge today doesn't reflect the severity of those charges originally filed.

Miranda will now spend his next 6 years in community corrections, not prison, and $4,000 restitution after the more severe charges he was facing had to be dropped.

He was only sentenced for reckless driving, a class 4 felony.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about why the charges were dropped by speaking to the Pueblo Police Department and the District Attorney's Office.