Mother claims she was denied medication, suing health contractor with jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A federal civil lawsuit is underway after a mother was denied her medication while in holding at the El Paso County jail.

Amanda Fowler was seven months pregnant when she turned herself in to the El Paso County jail on Feb. 25, 2024.

And in doing so, she brought her medical records and medication with her because Fowler lives with Addison's Disease.

In other words, her body does not produce cortisol, and without taking her dose, she can die.

"I will get into an Addison's crisis, and your organs start to shut down. And that's how you pass away, essentially," says Fowler.

In court documents, Fowler claims she never received her medication and is now facing long-term health issues because of it.

Now, Fowler is suing VitalCore Health Strategies, which employs the nurses who were in charge of her care that day.

KRDO13 reached out to VitalCore for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

