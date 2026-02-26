Crews continue to fight fire on Fort Carson which now sits at 30% containment

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Fort Carson announced Thursday morning that the fire burning on base remains at about 350 to 400 acres in size and is 30% contained.

On Wednesday, Fort Carson officials confirmed to KRDO13 that there is a fire within Fort Carson’s training area.

The fire comes as fire danger is elevated across Southern Colorado with ongoing dry weather.

A Fort Carson spokesperson said smoke is expected to be visible throughout the area on Thursday.

