Fires burn across Colorado, including 350 acres on Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Across southern Colorado, firefighters are keeping a close eye on elevated fire danger due to weather conditions, including here in El Paso County.

Fort Carson officials confirmed to KRDO13 that there is a fire within Fort Carson’s training area. If you are driving along I-25 or Highway 115, a Fort Carson spokesperson tells us you can expect to continue seeing smoke.

On post, officials say the Fort Carson Fire Department is actively responding and receiving assets and support from city and county partners.

A Fort Carson spokesperson said no injuries have been reported and no infrastructure has been impacted by the approximately 350-acre fire.

This is not the first time a fire has caused smoke to be visible from Fort Carson.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of El Paso County, including Fort Carson. The warning is expected to expire at 5 p.m. Feb. 25. However, another Red Flag Warning has already been issued for Thursday.

The Stormtracker13 Team is also keeping a close eye on strong wind gusts through around 9 p.m.

Two other fires burned in Colorado on Wednesday. In Thornton, the police department said Pinnacle High School and nearby businesses have been evacuated. Police say that officers are performing door-to-door evacuations in neighborhoods to the northeast of the fire.

I-25 was shut down near Thornton due to smoke impacting visibility. The highway has since reopened, as fire crews say they have contained the blaze.

As of 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a fire has started burning in Logan County. Officials say evacuation orders have been issued for the town of Padroni and the surrounding area.

