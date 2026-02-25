Think twice before picking up kittens: Experts urge caution with newborn cats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — As kitten season approaches, animal welfare officials in Colorado Springs are urging residents not to pick up healthy newborn kittens found outdoors.

Experts say that while it may appear they’ve been abandoned, most neonatal kittens are simply waiting for their mother, who often leaves to hunt for food.

Removing clean, quiet kittens from a safe hiding spot can separate them from the care they need most, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

Shelters advise residents to observe from a distance and give the mother time to return. Intervention is recommended only if kittens appear sick, injured, or if the mother does not come back after several hours.

With foster homes in short supply during peak season, officials say the best way to help is to keep feline families together, or sign up to foster when kittens truly need rescue.

Tune into KRDO13 at 4:00 pm for more information. This article will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.