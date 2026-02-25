Loved ones seek closure nearly one year after motorcyclist’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly one year after a deadly hit-and-run crash took the life of a Colorado Springs motorcyclist, his loved ones are once again reliving the tragedy as the case returns to court.

In March 2025, 31-year-old Shane Golden was killed in a crash at Rebecca Lane and North Academy Boulevard. Police later arrested a driver accused of striking Golden and fleeing the scene.

Today, sentencing proceedings were held in the case connected to Golden’s death.

KRDO13 spoke with Golden’s girlfriend, Parker Seibold, ahead of the hearing, nearly a year after the crash changed her life.

Seibold previously described Golden as someone who “lived every day like it was his last,” remembering him as a person who brought laughter wherever he went.

Tune in at 5 tonight to hear how Seibold is feeling today.