Fatal motorcycle crash closes SB Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs

today at 8:49 PM
Published 9:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A fatal motorcycle crash has Southbound Academy Blvd. closed Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Rebecca Ln. and Academy Blvd. It happened shortly after 8 p.m.

CSPD said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Around 8:45 they said officers were still actively looking for the driver of the truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police said they believe SB Academy Blvd. will be closed for two to three hours.

Tyler Dumas

