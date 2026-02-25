Skip to Content
Local coffee shop feel sting of rising costs, as latest global tariff takes effect

By
Updated
today at 12:27 PM
Published 12:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's 10% global tariff took effect, less than a week after the Supreme Court declared most of Trump's previously imposed tariffs unconstitutional.

Local coffee shops in Colorado Springs, like the Caffeinated Cow, say they've been forced to make significant changes to their business to counter the added cost.

This story will be updated.

