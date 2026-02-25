Local coffee shop feel sting of rising costs, as latest global tariff takes effect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's 10% global tariff took effect, less than a week after the Supreme Court declared most of Trump's previously imposed tariffs unconstitutional.

Local coffee shops in Colorado Springs, like the Caffeinated Cow, say they've been forced to make significant changes to their business to counter the added cost.

This story will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.