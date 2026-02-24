Skip to Content
News

WATCH: The State of the Union and the Democratic response

ABC News
By ,
Updated
today at 7:18 PM
Published 6:53 PM

WASINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- President Trump gives his first State of the Union speech of his second term to a joint session of Congress at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic Party’s response.

Below is the livestream:

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.