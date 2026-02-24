Two Pueblo bomb squad para-technicians released from hospital following explosion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that both of its officers who were injured in an explosion earlier this month were released from the hospital.

The two Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad para-technicians were seriously burned when they were working to render the explosive evidence safe, and it instead detonated.

A city spokesperson said that one officer sustained second-degree burns. Another received third-degree burns.

While both are now out of the hospital, the Pueblo Police Department says it will be a long time before they are back on the job.

