Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad para-technicians injured in accidental explosion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo said that two officers were injured Thursday morning after a seized explosive device was accidentally detonated.

According to a spokesperson, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians and para-technicians were working on an ongoing criminal case.

The explosive device detonated when they were working to render it safe and take it in for evidence, officials said. It happened at the police department's bomb range.

A city spokesperson said that one officer sustained second-degree burns. Another received third-degree burns; both were taken to the hospital.

“Today is a difficult day; two of our team members were injured while serving the community of Pueblo. We’re holding them close in our hearts and will stand beside them through the recovery process,” said Chief of Pueblo Police Chris Noeller in a release.

The officers' injuries are non-life-threatening, though the person with third-degree burns was taken to Denver and remains in the burn unit.

