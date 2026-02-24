Local dog daycare offering opportunity to meet Westminster dog show competitor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare is offering an opportunity to meet a furry celebrity who won the Herding Group at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Graham, the Old English sheepdog, made it to the national stage and earned the spotlight. His handler, Colton, runs Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare. The business is opening doors on Saturday for anyone who wants to come by and meet Graham.

The meet and greet is Saturday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6540 Vincent Drive. The event is free for the public, but they ask that it's for humans only; please leave your own furry friends at home.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.