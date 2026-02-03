Colorado Springs sheepdog wins Westminster herding group, heads to Best in Show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An Old English sheepdog from Colorado Springs will be competing for the title of Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show tonight.

On Monday, local celebrity Graham won the Herding Group at the annual competition held in New York City. According to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, it is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S. and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show.

Graham is no stranger to the spotlight.

Graham lives locally with his owner and handler, Colton Johnson, who also operates Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare in Colorado Springs.

"We are extremely proud of Colton Johnson and Graham! Graham is a 3rd-generation Old English Sheepdog that has placed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, bred by the Johnson family, owners and operators of Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare in Colorado Springs," said Amy Hunter, a Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare spokesperson. "Good boy, Graham!

Colton and Graham will compete for the title of Best in Show, which will be crowned later this evening.

