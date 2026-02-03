Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs sheepdog wins Westminster herding group, heads to Best in Show

Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare
By
Published 5:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An Old English sheepdog from Colorado Springs will be competing for the title of Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show tonight.

On Monday, local celebrity Graham won the Herding Group at the annual competition held in New York City. According to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, it is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S. and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show.

Graham is no stranger to the spotlight.

Graham lives locally with his owner and handler, Colton Johnson, who also operates Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare in Colorado Springs.

"We are extremely proud of Colton Johnson and Graham! Graham is a 3rd-generation Old English Sheepdog that has placed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, bred by the Johnson family, owners and operators of Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare in Colorado Springs," said Amy Hunter, a Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare spokesperson. "Good boy, Graham! 

Colton and Graham will compete for the title of Best in Show, which will be crowned later this evening.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Stella Girkins

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.