Ellicott petting zoo attacked by dogs, killing seven animals

ELLICOTT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Wishing Star farm out in Ellicott has been around for over 20 years. Jason Wood is a veteran and has owned the petting zoo for the last five years. On Monday, two dogs broke into the farm and attacked the animals, leaving him in shock.

Around 11:30 a.m., two employees of the wishing star farm say they arrived to find two dogs attacking their sheep and goat pens.

"It happened so quick," Wood says. "And when I got here, she scared the animals away. But unfortunately, some damage is already done. And we lost seven of our sheep and goats."

They say the dogs got in through a hole in the gate on the side of the property and then slipped past another barricade on their way to the pens. The employees say they chased the dogs away, but the damage was done.

Four beloved sheep and three goats were killed.

"We strive to kind of bring joy to the community through our animals. And so it's a it's a big loss for us. At first I was just wondering how bad it is, and thinking of the animals and what they're going through," Wood says. "And then secondly, just wondering, you know, could we do something different?"

The owner tells KRDO13 that two more sheep and seven more goats were injured, some seriously, but they are expected to make a full recovery. Jason says he's grateful for the safety of the remaining animals as they're also helping him heal.

"When we have those tough days, just the animals, they show almost an unconditional love and care that is definitely something that we take relief in, is that we do have the joy that they bring into our lives, hoping to just bring awareness to the situation that it does happen. We just would ask for everyone's vigilance with their own animals and those of others."

As for the dogs that attacked the animals, they have not yet been caught. Security cameras didn't catch the incidient according to the owner.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office says it is investigating.

The employee who chased the dogs away says one was a small pitbull, and the other appeared to be a black mouth cur. The owner says they hope anyone with information reaches out.

In the meantime, Wishing Star Farm will remain open, according to the owner.

