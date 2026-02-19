Local historical society documents and preserves Colorado Springs Black history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – As the country continues to celebrate Black History Month, the founder of the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs (AAHGSCS) says it's a topic they never stop documenting.

Candice McKnight, a third-generation Colorado Springs native, founded the museum in 2009. McKnight says after her great-great-great-grandmother heard the freedom bells, she left the McKinney plantation in Texas and moved to southern Colorado.

The AAHGSCS collects and preserves any and all artifacts that tell the story of Colorado Springs' Black community throughout the centuries. It has books, newspapers, clothing items, replicas, paintings, pamphlets and more.

Anyone can tour the museum, but it is by appointment only. You can call 719-217-2647 to plan your visit.

