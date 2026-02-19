Skip to Content
Emergency rescue underway at Memorial Park after car sinks into Prospect Lake

KRDO
today at 6:03 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is actively performing a rescue at Memorial Park after a car went into Prospect Lake.

CSFD says it is actively working to get occupants out of the vehicle.

Details at this time are limited. A KRDO13 crew is currently en route. This article will be updated.

Abby Smith

