Tragic dust storm pileup claims life of beloved CNA

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Karen Marsh has been identified as one of the people killed in the pileup crash that took the lives of five and injured nearly 30 more on Tuesday.

Marsh had been a Certified Nursing Assistant with Sangre de Cristo Community Care since 2017. Her employer tells KRDO13 they are heartbroken, saying Marsh was a treasure to their team.

We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Karen Marsh, a valued member of the Sangre de Cristo Community Care team, who passed away following the recent multi-vehicle accident in Pueblo. Karen served as a Certified Nursing Assistant with Sangre since 2017. For many years, she provided compassionate care to patients and families throughout our community. She was known for her kindness, steady presence, and deep commitment to those she served. Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Karen’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve. We are also supporting our staff, many of whom worked closely with Karen and are mourning the loss of a dear colleague and friend. “Our hearts are broken,” said Melinda Egging, CEO of Sangre de Cristo Community Care. “Karen embodied our mission every day through her compassion and commitment to those she served. We are holding her family in our prayers and surrounding our staff with support as we grieve this tremendous loss together.” Karen’s impact on our patients, their families, and Sangre de Cristo Community Care will not be forgotten. - Sangre de Cristo Community Care

All five people whose lives were lost in the crash lived in southern Colorado.

MORE: Pueblo County Coroner identifies fifth victim in deadly dust storm crash

Here's more on what officials recommend you do if you are caught in a dust storm with brownout conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.