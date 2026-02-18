Pueblo restaurant provides community support after deadly I-25 crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo restaurant is stepping up to support families and community members affected by the deadly crash on I-25.

The crash killed four people, including two from Walsenberg, one from Rye, and one from Pueblo.

The team at 1129 Spirits & Eatery says anyone impacted - whether you need a warm meal, a place to sit, or simply support from the community - is welcome to stop by their East Riverwalk location.

In a message posted to Facebook, the restaurant told residents, “No one in Pueblo stands alone.” They also encouraged people to share the offer so it reaches those who may need help in the coming days.

This isn't the first time 1129 has stepped up for the community in trying times. Every Wednesday, the restaurant provides free meals for the first 20 people who come in and also offers discounted meals for first responders and seniors.

The name “1129” honors the birth date of family member Jordan Munoz, a CSU Pueblo wrestler who died suddenly in 2016.

As the community continues to grieve and recover, the restaurant says its doors remain open for anyone who needs support.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.