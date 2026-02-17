Four killed in dust storm crash identified by Pueblo County Coroner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens of cars colliding on both sides of I-25 around 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday led to dozens of injuries, several deaths, and the interstate closing for more than 12 hours.

While emergency responders continue to clear the wreckage from I-25, a clear picture of the bodily harm caused by the massive fatal crash has emerged.

The Pueblo County Coroner has notified next-of-kin for the four people who lost their lives on the highway:

David L. Kirscht and his son Scott L. Kirscht from Walsenburg, Colorado

Mary Sue Thayer from Rye, Colorado

Karen Ann Marsh from Pueblo, Colorado

29 others were transported to one of two area hospitals: UC Health or CommonSpirit. 11 of those injured went to Saint Mary-Corwin, and the others went out to the UC Health hospitals.

21 victims only sustained what the Colorado State Patrol is calling moderate to minor injuries. Seven sustained serious bodily injury, and one is in critical condition tonight.

"Today, everything stops. It's all hands on deck. So whatever we had going on just stopped this. I won't say it's a strain because we're prepared for it. And when we have to bring people in, bring additional staff, nurses, physicians, they're all at the ready. They know that's part of the deal," said Mike Cafasso, president of Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital.

Cafasso said the Pueblo hospitals and first responders train for this type of mass casualty event annually, despite its rarity.