Skip to Content
News

Eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood on edge after massive police presence

By
Updated
today at 8:48 PM
Published 7:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For a majority of the day on Wednesday, police officers knocked on the doors of homes on Marion Drive and Tesla Drive.

KRDO13 spoke to a neighbor who says he watched as officers walked through his backyard before detaining a man.

It all occurred at a home that neighbors tell me has been doing suspicious activity; however, out of fear for retaliation, they preferred not to speak on camera.

We will have more on this in our 10 p.m. show.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.