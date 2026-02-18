After the chaos: Pueblo fire leaders reflect on deadly I-25 dust storm crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. -- The wreckage is gone, and traffic is once again moving along Interstate 25 south of Pueblo following Tuesday’s deadly dust storm crash that killed five people and injured dozens more.

While the highway may look normal again, the first responders who answered the call say the work hasn't stopped.

The two assistant chiefs who helped lead the response to the crash came on duty at 7 a.m. the morning of the wreck. They won’t leave until 7 a.m. the following day — a 48-hour shift that has included one of the largest crash scenes of their careers.

“It was the largest wreck I have ever experienced.” Assistant Chief Keith Miller said.

Blowing dust had reduced visibility to nearly zero when the crash unfolded, involving nearly 30 vehicles, including semi-trucks. When units arrived, the first priority was clear: establish command, organize crews, and begin triage.

“We’re ordering resources we know we’re going to need — extra extrication equipment, more ambulances, more mutual aid,” said Miller.

Five people did not survive the crash. More than two dozen others were transported to area hospitals.

The assistant chiefs say in moments like that, training takes over. Firefighters move from vehicle to vehicle, assessing patients, coordinating resources and working methodically through chaos.

But once the injured are transported and the wreckage is cleared, another process begins.

The Pueblo Fire Department conducts post-incident analysis meetings after major calls. Leaders say those conversations often begin even before crews leave the scene and continue back at the station.

"This is where we talk in a bigger, more professional setting where we record these things went right, and these things didn't go great, what can we do better, what did we learn," said Assistant Chief Bart Banks.

Peer support resources are also available for anyone who may need additional help processing the experience.

"I think sometimes in this job you become professionally compartmentalized, where every call is its own unique call," said Banks.

"These people from the peer support group are trained," added Miller, "You can talk to them about the weather, a call, whatever it may be, whatever you wanna talk about, and they're really good."

They still have hours left in their shift — continuing to respond to other emergencies across Pueblo.

They say this is what they train for: stepping into chaos, making critical decisions and preparing to do it again when the next call comes in.

