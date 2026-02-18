5 dead, nearly 30 injured in crash: What’s next in the investigation?

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, right around 10 a.m., a devastating crash involving 29 passenger cars and seven semi trucks sent 29 people to the hospital and killed multiple others. The crash happened on I-25 in the Stem Beach area south of Pueblo.

One of the 29 people transported to a local hospital later succumbed to his injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers say five people have now died as a result of the crash.

The Pueblo County Coroner has notified next-of-kin for four of the five people who lost their lives on the highway:

David L. Kirscht and his son Scott L. Kirscht from Walsenburg, Colorado

Mary Sue Thayer from Rye, Colorado

Karen Ann Marsh from Pueblo, Colorado

On Tuesday, nearly 30 people were transported to one of two area hospitals: UC Health or CommonSpirit. 11 of those injured went to Saint Mary-Corwin, and the others went out to the UC Health hospitals.

All lanes of Northbound I-25 were reopened around 11:39 p.m. on February 17, 2026.

CSP says the crash remains under investigation, but what does that entail?

KRDO13 is working to hear from the state patrol's vehicular crime unit about that process and what the next steps are.

Trooper Sherri Mendez says that since this accident involved fatalities, the cars will be taken for evidence. She also explained to KRDO13 that this investigation is now in the hands of the vehicular crimes unit.

"I know that they're busy collecting all types of evidence that they can within the investigation," shared Trooper Mendez.

