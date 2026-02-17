Skip to Content
News

Shelter-in-place issued for police activity in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 6:20 AM
Published 6:08 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order early Tuesday morning for a neighborhood in northwest Colorado Springs due to law enforcement activity.

CSPD says the order applies to the area surrounding the 1000 block of Hans Brinker Street, which sits just southwest of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

Courtesy: Peak Alerts

Police are advising residents in the area to lock their doors, stay away from windows and doors, and shelter in a safe place until further notice.

KRDO13 is actively trying to learn more about what prompted this shelter-in-place; our crews are at the scene working to confirm details.

This is a developing story and this article may be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.