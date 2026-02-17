Shelter-in-place issued for police activity in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order early Tuesday morning for a neighborhood in northwest Colorado Springs due to law enforcement activity.

CSPD says the order applies to the area surrounding the 1000 block of Hans Brinker Street, which sits just southwest of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

Courtesy: Peak Alerts

Police are advising residents in the area to lock their doors, stay away from windows and doors, and shelter in a safe place until further notice.

KRDO13 is actively trying to learn more about what prompted this shelter-in-place; our crews are at the scene working to confirm details.

This is a developing story and this article may be updated as we learn more.

