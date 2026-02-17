‘Richards Rubbish Roundup’ leading by example for ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the volunteers with Richards Rubbish Roundup, their cleanup on Tuesday afternoon is anything but random.

"Some of them, their favorite thing to do, is see how many carts of trash they can get out of the waterway," Director Sonja Walker said.

Despite the monthly pre-planning, Walker and her non-profit are not immune to coincidence.

Tuesday is National Random Acts of Kindness Day." Walker was not aware. It's just what they do! What better way to celebrate a holiday about randomness, than randomly (and accidentally) planning its celebration?

"If you see any area that needs to be cleaned up, maybe just call us, and you can start your own Rubbish Roundup with us," Walker said.

Walker and Richards Rubbish Roundup will meet on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Templeton Gap Trail near 3333 Templeton Gap Road. Everyone is welcome to come and help as they clean the local waterway.