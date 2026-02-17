Skip to Content
High wind caution in place on I-25 from New Mexico all the way to Monument

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a high wind caution on Tuesday for I-25, stretching all the way from the New Mexico state line to Monument, Colorado.

The cautions are for high-profile vehicles, like semi trucks. It comes after a deadly accident has shut down I-25 in Pueblo County. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said that at least four people ve died, and 30 vehicles are involved.

Viewer video shows just how windy conditions were in the moments leading up to the crash.

