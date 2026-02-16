La Junta police, CBI arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced the arrest of an 18-year-old accused of second-degree murder.

The CBI said it worked with the La Junta Police Department (LJPD) on the investigation. Anthony Barron Sandoval Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old on Saturday on Belleview Avenue.

The county coroner will announce the victim's name, the CBI said.

The bureau says that Sandoval Jr. is currently held on a $500,000 bond.

