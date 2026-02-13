Local businesses prepare for 33rd Annual Carnivale Parade

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Saturday is one of the busiest days of the year for businesses in Manitou Springs and they tell KRDO13 it's absolute chaos-- the good kind of course.

The Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade attracts a crowd and businesses are looking forward to people flooding the streets.

"Everybody from the street comes in and they. They come and go, and it's absolute chaos every year," says a bartender at the Keg Lounge, Robert Snare.

"This will be like one of our top days of the year, because it's so quintessential to Louisiana. We're all decorated for Mardi Gras," explains business owner, Brandi Chism at Rocky Mountain Beignets.

Friday night meant business owners whooping out all the green and purple they can find to prepare for the parade.

And the team over at the Keg Lounge is ready.

"Everything's going to be colorful. We have so many Jell-O shots made, it's going to be a good time," says Snare.

And their neighbors at Rocky Mountain Beignets are bringing out the beads.

"It’s all hands on deck. We have lots of extra staff. We have lots of dough made ready to go for tomorrow. We have lots of Mardi Gras beads for everyone as well," says Chism.

