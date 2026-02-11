Local music venue gains international recognition on Billboard’s top venue list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just two years after opening its doors, the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs has been crowned by Billboard as one of the top live music venues in the world.

The controversial local venue was recognized as the Top West Coast Amphitheater in Billboard's 2026 Top Music Venues list, which recognized 28 venues across the globe that "define the live-music experience today."

The magazine said their ranking drew from both editorial insight and data from Billboard Boxscore, their annual report on the biggest tours, venues and promoters of the year.

The Ford Amphitheater first opened its gates in August 2024, with a roster of shows including a three-night sold-out run by OneRepublic. In its first two seasons, the VENU-owned amphitheater also welcomed performers such as Cage the Elephant, Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Dwight Yoakam, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The Black Keys and Godsmack.

The open-air venue, which can accommodate 8,000 people, is also home to an array of upscale dining options including Roth’s Sea & Steak, Brohan’s and Bourbon Brothers’ Smokehouse & Tavern.

But it hasn't been completely smooth sailing for the amphitheater in its first two years operating; the venue has been met with a fair share of complaints from neighbors, who raised concerns about loud performances disrupting their quality of life.

A lawsuit was filed against the venue by neighbors before its opening, but it was subsequently dismissed in 2024. Eight neighbors filed a new lawsuit last month, alleging the amphitheater is violating the state’s Noise Abatement Act, which puts limits on loud noises.

In response, owners have invested several million dollars into new sound mitigation efforts, including sound walls designed to redirect sound away from nearby neighborhoods. The amphitheater has also expanded its real-time sound monitoring, installing three new sound sensors outside the venue that provide live feedback to engineers inside the venue.

In a post to social media, the venue's owner, J.W. Roth, celebrated the international recognition and thanked everyone who made the first two concert seasons a success.

"I’m so proud of our team, our partners at AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, and everyone who’s helped make this venue something truly special," Roth said. "Most of all: thank you to the fans. You’re the reason this place feels alive on concert nights."

