Big changes at Ford Amphitheater: Sound solutions and a taste of luxury

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Concert season kicks off this week at the newly upgraded Ford Amphitheater and KRDO13 got an inside look before the first big show hits the stage.

Crews are racing to wrap up major construction ahead of Wednesday night's season opener featuring Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

It'll mark the first event since even more sound mitigation measures were added after neighbors raised concerns about loud music disrupting their quality of life.

In all, several million dollars have been invested in new upgrades.

The biggest focus are the new sound walls on both the north and south sides of the open-air theater.

Developers say the new walls feature an advanced tunnel system designed to help redirect sound away from nearby neighborhoods.

"Perhaps a more significant piece is our major investment in the new sound system, which is going to help propagate the sound differently throughout the venue," Chloe Hoeft said, Vice President of Relations and Philanthropy for Venu.

The amphitheater has also expanded its real-time sound monitoring, installing three new sound sensors in surrounding neighborhoods.

Those sensors send live feedback to engineers inside the venue which will allow adjustments to be made instantly during concerts.

Neighbors who live nearby tell KRDO13 that they are cautiously optimistic about the changes.

Below is a breakdown that Hoeft shared with KRDO13 of all the sound measures:

Physical Mitigation Sound Containment: The stage is enclosed by two-story, solid-surface buildings, creating an effective sound barrier. New in 2025, VENU has installed additional sound walls at the north and south boundaries, along with a sound tunnel system at the facility's entrance to redirect sound away from surrounding neighborhoods. Strategic Design: The amphitheater is built into a 35-foot raised seating bowl, naturally containing and reducing sound dispersion. Decibel Control: Pre-set decibel limits are built into our production standards to ensure consistent and controlled sound levels. Perimeter Sound Wall: A sound wall ranging from 28 to nearly 50 feet in height has been constructed along the venue's perimeter to provide an additional layer of sound mitigation.

Electroacoustic Mitigation Focused Sound Distribution: Vertical array speakers are used to direct audio toward the audience, minimizing external noise pollution. New in 2025: VENU is making a significant investment in the replacement of the sound system's configuration and equipment to significantly reduce sound escaping the amphitheater. Optimized Speaker Placement: Delay cluster speakers are strategically placed to ensure balanced sound distribution within the venue, reducing the need for excessive volume. Height Limitation: All sound production is limited to a height of 35 feet to prevent sound from traveling beyond the intended area.

Operational Mitigation Real-Time Monitoring: Five total noise monitoring stations (including three added in 2025) provide live feedback to front-of-house engineers during events, allowing for real-time adjustments. See below for a guide to how monitoring stations operate. Monitoring Locations: The corner of Fox Run Cir. and Shrubland Dr. The intersection of Creekhurst Dr. and La Foret Trail Just south of Apple Park The intersection of Northgate Blvd and Bass Pro Drive The south intersection of Voyager Parkway and Spectrum Loop

Curfew Enforcement: All events comply with the Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement: Sunday-Thursday: End by 10:30 PM Friday-Saturday: End by 11:30 PM

Sound Check Restrictions: To minimize community disruption, sound checks are not allowed before 3:00 PM on weekdays.

However, sound upgrades aren’t the only new addition this season.

Along the perimeter of the amphitheater, construction is underway on Roth’s Seafood & Chop House and Brohan’s Bar.

Among many things, Hoeft says the two spaces will bring a one of a kind luxury dining experience to Colorado Springs.

While it was originally set to open this spring, developers now expect it to debut later this fall and operate year-round. The space will also be available for private events.