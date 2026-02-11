‘CRIBBAGEPALOOZA III’ raising money for charity through cards and boards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - "CRIBBAGEPALOOZA" is hoping to pack Peak Pickleball on Sunday as the largest cribbage night in Southern Colorado.

The local sandwich shop, Colonel Mustard's Sandwich Emporium, hosts a charity Cribbage night on the 15th of each month, a very important number to cribbage players.

Starting two years ago, Mustard's Sandwich Emporium co-owner Mark Jakusovszky started an annual CRIBBAGEPALOOZA event as well.

This Sunday, on February 15, Jakusovsky is hosting the third CRIBBAGEPALOOZA at Peak Pickleball for the first time. The venue will allow for 100 or more people to play.

Tickets are $25 online or $35 at the door. All money benefits the local non-profit "Give'Em Heaven," which provides resources to underprivileged individuals, families, and veterans.

