Colorado Rep. speaks out after grand jury declines indictment over controversial video

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado lawmaker who appeared in a controversial social media video is speaking out after a grand jury declined to indict the group.

In November 2025, Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow posted a video on X, along with five other U.S. politicians, urging the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders.” Back when this video was initially posted, the president called it "Seditious behavior, punishable by death."

Federal prosecutors sought to indict the six politicians, but a grand jury voted against the attempt, a decision applauded by those involved in the video.

Rep. Crow told a CNN Newsource, "If these fu----- do think they're going to intimidate and bully me and get me to back down from doing my duty, they have another thing coming."

He also posted a statement on social media where he says in a video, "I went to war three times for this country as a paratrooper and an Army ranger. I will never back down from my duty... they were trying to send a larger message: if Americans get out of line, if they dare oppose them, if they dare speak up and exercise their constitutional rights, they will be crushed. But they're wrong..."

Donald Trump’s DOJ just tried—and failed—to indict me in front of a grand jury.



We will continue to fight back against their rising tyranny.



Don’t Give Up the Ship. pic.twitter.com/VFHaq0zYib — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) February 11, 2026

Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson disagreed, telling CNN, "I mean, look, I think that anytime you're obstructing law enforcement and getting in the way of these sensitive operations is a very serious thing and it probably is a crime. And, yeah, they probably should be indicted."

Despite the grand jury not signing off on criminal charges, politicians have expressed their concern that this is an example of the Justice Department's willingness to prosecute those who oppose President Trump's administration.

"Trump and his cronies are trying to break our system in order to silence anyone who lawfully speaks out against them," Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said during a press conference.

KRDO13's ABC News partners reached out to the Justin Department for a comment on the indictment, but did not receive a response.

