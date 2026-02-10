Emergency Service crews demonstrate CPR live for KRDO13 for Heart Health Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Emergency service crews in Colorado Springs show KRDO13's Bradley Davis how bystander CPR can save a life.

According to the American Heart Association, proper bystander CPR within two minutes of a cardiac episode increases the patient's chance to survive by over 80%. It also increases the likelihood for the patient to leave without permanent brain damage by almost 100%

Tune into Good Morning Colorado as crews with American Medical Response walk Davis and the audience through how to properly administer bystander CPR.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.