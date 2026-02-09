Seven local locations hosting ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with disabilities

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) – The Tim Tebow Foundation is hosting its annual "Night to Shine" prom Friday at multiple locations across southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Peyton, Monument, Pueblo, and Cañon City.

Night to Shine is open to all people with disabilities who are at least 14 years old. There is no upper age limit. You don't graduate out like high school prom. Night to Shine said it recognizes there are people with disabilities who could not fully enjoy their proms while in school, and it wants to extend that opportunity post-graduation.

The Colorado Springs and Peyton locations partnered with Something New bridal shop, Arc Thrift Stores and Men's Wearhouse to help participants find suits and dresses that will make them shine without the high, shiny price tag.

Registration for the Colorado Springs and Peyton locations are full, but they have a waitlist. The registration forms for the Pueblo and Cañon City locations were still active as of Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.