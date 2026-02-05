No injuries reported after crews knock down overnight fire at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews say no injuries were reported after they worked to knock down a fire at Colorado Springs motel on Wednesday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, crews responded to a working structure fire at the Motel 6 off of North Chestnut Street, near the intersection of I-25 and Fillmore in northern Colorado Springs.

Crews on scene reported that heavy fire was coming from a single motel room on the first floor. Crews quickly attacked the blaze and were able to contain the fire to that room.

CSFD said no injuries were reported in the fire, and only one occupant was displaced. The fire was officially knocked out before midnight.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, the department said.

