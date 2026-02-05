Skip to Content
Local bands ‘battling for the brat’ for a chance to perform in front of 150,000

KRDO
By
today at 6:31 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Friday, 12 bands will compete at Sunshine Studios for a spot on stage at the world's largest brat fest in Madison, Wisconsin.

This is the fourth time the local "Battle of the Brat Fest" has sent a Colorado band to Madison. It's an amazing opportunity for local artists to perform on Memorial Day in front of over 150,000 people, more than the population of Pueblo and Pueblo West combined.

The first four bands take the stage Friday night at 7 p.m. You can find a full schedule here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

