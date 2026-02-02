Video shows car driving off the road towards children in Briarwood Park in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A video shared with KRDO13 shows a car driving off the road towards several children at a park in Pueblo on Sunday afternoon. The video can be watched above.

KRDO13 spoke with one of the parents of two of the children in the video, who says their kids are doing okay on Monday, but were shaken after the incident.

A parent says the suspect car sped down the street and stopped at the park. They told KRDO13 the driver and passengers of the car were yelling racial slurs and expletives at the group of kids aged 9 to 15.

They say some of the kids at the park yelled back, and then the parent says the car drove towards the children at the park. The mother tells us she is grateful the kids were able to hide behind a parked car nearby, but wants to find the people responsible.

KRDO13 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) about this incident for more information. The department is currently investigating, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit a tip by clicking here.

KRDO13 will have a full report on this at 4, 5 & 6 p.m. on KRDO13 News. This article will also be updated as we learn more.

